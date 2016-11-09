WASHINGTON Nov 9 U.S. wholesale inventories in
September rose slightly less than previously reported, the
Commerce Department said on Wednesday.
Inventories edged up 0.1 percent during the month, the
department said.
The department's monthly advance economic indicators report
published last month had estimated that wholesale inventories
rose 0.2 percent in September, as did economists polled by
Reuters.
The component of wholesale inventories that goes into the
calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos -
increased 0.4 percent in September.
Inventory investment added 0.61 percentage point to economic
growth in the third quarter after having dragged heavily on
growth in the April-June period.
Sales at wholesalers rose 0.2 percent in September.
At September's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.33
months to clear shelves, unchanged from August.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)