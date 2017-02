WASHINGTON Nov 9 Inventories at U.S. wholesalers slipped in September for the first time since December 2009 as sales proved less robust than expected.

Wholesale inventories dipped 0.1 percent, the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday, confounding analyst estimates for a 0.5 percent gain.

Sales growth eased more than forecast to 0.5 percent in September from 1.0 percent in August.

(Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)