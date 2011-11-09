(Adds details, background)

WASHINGTON Nov 9 Inventories at U.S. wholesalers slipped unexpectedly in September, for the first time since December 2009, and sales proved less robust than forecast.

Wholesale inventories dipped 0.1 percent, the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Wednesday, confounding analyst estimates for a 0.5 percent gain. August's reading was also revised down to a 0.1 percent gain from a 0.4 percent rise.

Sales growth eased more than forecast, to 0.5 percent from 1.0 percent in August. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The government said last month that a slowdown in business inventory investment subtracted more than 1 percentage point from gross domestic product growth during the third quarter, and Wednesday's report suggests that drag could be deeper.

Financial markets ignored the data, however, focusing instead on the worsening euro zone debt crisis.