NEW YORK May 8 U.S. economic growth is expected
to continue for the rest of the year, with revenue in the
manufacturing and services sectors seen rising more than 4
percent, according to an industry report released on Tuesday.
Manufacturing revenue is expected to increase 4.5 percent in
2012 from the year before, the semi-annual forecast from The
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said.
Sixteen out of 18 industries within the sector predicted
growth for this year, which shows that "manufacturing continues
to demonstrate its strength and resilience in the midst of
global economic uncertainty and volatility," Bradley Holcomb,
chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said
in a statement.
Revenue in non-manufacturing firms, which is made up mostly
of service sector businesses, was seen doing even better at 4.8
percent.
Capital investment among manufacturing firms is seen rising
6.2 percent this year, and climbing 3.6 percent in the service
sector.
Price increases for 2012 so far were relatively modest for
both sectors, despite a run-up in oil prices earlier in the
year. Prices rose 1.9 percent for the manufacturing sector
though the end of April, while services saw a 1.8 percent
increase.
Manufacturing prices are expected to rise 2.3 percent for
the full year, and services prices are seen gaining 2.6 percent
in 2012.
Employment gains were also expected to be small.
Manufacturing employment was anticipated to rise just 1.4
percent for the rest of the year, while service sector jobs were
seen rising 1.9 percent.
