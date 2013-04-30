NEW YORK, April 30 The U.S. manufacturing sector
is forecast to continue to grow this year, with both revenue and
investment seen increasing, an industry report showed on
Tuesday.
Manufacturing revenue is expected to increase 4.8 percent in
2013 from the year before, the semi-annual forecast from The
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said.
Revenue in the non-manufacturing sector, which is made up
mostly of service sector businesses, is expected to gain by 3.5
percent.
Capital investment among manufacturing firms is seen jumping
9.1 percent this year, and increasing by 3.5 percent in the
service sector.
The projections are issued by ISM's Business Survey
Committee.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)