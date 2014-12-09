Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
NEW YORK Dec 9 The U.S. manufacturing sector is forecast to continue to grow next year, with both revenue and investment increasing, an industry report showed on Tuesday.
Manufacturing revenue is expected to rise by 5.6 percent in 2015 from this year, the semi-annual forecast from The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said.
Revenue in the non-manufacturing sector, which is made up mostly of service industry businesses, is expected to rise by 10 percent next year.
Capital investment among manufacturing firms is seen rising 3.7 percent in 2015 and increasing by 3.8 percent in the service sector.
The projections are issued by ISM's Business Survey Committee. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.
BEIJING, March 18 Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said growth prospects have improved in the world's second-largest economy, but its monetary policy remains prudent and neutral.