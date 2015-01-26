BRUSSELS Jan 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said a strong dollar was good for America and that its strength reflected the health of the U.S. economy.

"I have been consistent in saying, as my predecessors have said, that a strong dollar is good for the United States. If you look at the U.S. economy right now, the truth is our economy is performing quite well," Lew told reporters on Monday. (Reporting By Robin Emmott, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)