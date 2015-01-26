BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
BRUSSELS Jan 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said a strong dollar was good for America and that its strength reflected the health of the U.S. economy.
"I have been consistent in saying, as my predecessors have said, that a strong dollar is good for the United States. If you look at the U.S. economy right now, the truth is our economy is performing quite well," Lew told reporters on Monday. (Reporting By Robin Emmott, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.