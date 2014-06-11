(Recasts lead, adds comments)
By Howard Schneider and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, June 11 China needs to speed
progress towards a more open economy despite potential fallout
from needed reforms, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on
Wednesday.
The U.S. will urge China to accelerate progress towards a
market economy at high-level talks scheduled between the two
countries in July, he said.
Lew said he was confident Chinese officials understood the
need to reduce the country's reliance on exports, abandon
controversial practices like managing the value of its currency,
and encourage local consumption.
"But it probably will frustrate us how slow the progress is
and they are going to need to speed it up," Lew said. "We are
going to continue to try and make progress on the economic side,
on exchange rate reform, on market access and on having the
reforms that make their economy more market-oriented generally."
Meanwhile, the U.S. economy was gaining traction but lack of
progress on wages and employment remained disappointing, Lew
said at the Economic Club of New York.
For the many people who were unemployed and those whose
wages have stagnated, "this hardly feels like a recovery," Lew
said.
"The ultimate test for all of us will be how inclusive
tomorrow's economy becomes and how widely our economic gains
flow," he said. "The crisis we face today is the need to make
sure the economy is expanding fast enough to support a growing
middle class."
A dismal start to 2014, with businesses hampered by a harsh
winter, has given way to optimism about the course of growth for
the rest of this year. Lew noted, as well, that political
feuding in Washington over health care, the debt ceiling and
budget issues had receded.
That, he said, should pave the way for a broader discussion
on how to tackle structural economic issues: How to revise a
corporate tax system that was distorting economic decisions, to
spur more investment infrastructure, and overhaul immigration
rules to boost the labor force.
The drop in labor force participation rates has been one of
the more perplexing economic issues since the recent crisis and
recession. Though the decline was partly the result of an aging
U.S. population, some of it remained unexplained.
"We cannot repeal the Baby Boom," Lew said of the large
cohort of Americans who were reaching retirement age, "but we
can address the resulting decline in the labor force by
addressing our outdated, economically backwards immigration
system."
He said businesses also needed to "come off the sidelines"
and start putting the record stocks of cash held in corporate
coffers to work.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Bernadette Baum)