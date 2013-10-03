NEW YORK Oct 3 The number of planned layoffs at
U.S. firms fell 20 percent in September, even as cuts in the
healthcare sector more than doubled from the prior month, a
report on Thursday showed.
Employers announced 40,289 layoffs last month, down from
50,462 in August, according to the report from consultants
Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.
Still, the September job cuts were up 19 percent from the
same month last year. For 2013 so far, employers have announced
387,384 losses, close to the 386,000 seen in the first nine
months of last year.
The healthcare sector saw the biggest layoffs, with plans to
cut 8,128 employees as health companies faced lower government
payments, up from 3,163 in August.
"The healthcare sector is adjusting workforce levels due to
cutbacks in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements initiated under
the Affordable Care Act as well as overall reductions in federal
spending due to sequestration," said John A. Challenger, chief
executive of Challenger, Gray.
The financial sector saw the next largest number of planned
job cuts, with 6,932 in September compared with 3,096 a month
earlier.
The Challenger report took on added significance this week
after the U.S. federal government shutdown limited other labor
market data. The U.S. Labor Department said it will not issue
its key monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday if the
government is still shut down, though weekly jobless claims were
scheduled to be released as normal on Thursday.
While the shutdown is an added challenge for the U.S.
outlook, it has had no immediate impact on the economy, the
Challenger report said, pointing to strength in recently
announced retail holiday hiring numbers.