* Scheduled U.S. tax rises, spending cuts now six months
away
* Companies prepared to act, but say it's not yet necessary
* Hiring could depend on perception of growing threat
* Few expect country to careen off the Jan. 1 cliff
* 'That may be a problem on Jan. 2,' says one CEO
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, July 8 American employers are keeping
their fingers crossed that politicians will steer away from a
"fiscal cliff" of major tax hikes and spending cuts in early
2013, and, so far at least, have not gone back to a defensive
recession-mode.
Executives are prepared to reduce hiring or staffing if need
be, but they say they are counting on the U.S. Congress to
strike a last-minute deal.
"If they do go off the fiscal cliff, I'll immediately see my
(sales) pipeline turn, and that's what we base our hiring
decisions on," said Stephen Gray, chief executive officer at
Gray Construction, an engineering, design and construction firm
in Kentucky with 437 employees.
"But I don't see that bothering me until after it happens,"
Gray said in an interview from Lexington. "That may be a problem
on January 2nd."
Less than six months away, the threat of big tax rises and
spending cuts scheduled for January poses a new risk to the
economy and struggling U.S. labor market.
In Washington and on Wall Street, warnings about a
potentially huge hit to growth are growing louder as election
campaigning effectively blocks any new legislation until after
the Nov. 6 poll.
The prospects for jobs growth in the rest of this year could
hinge on how seriously employers take the threat of Congress
failing to find a deal. Hiring was dismal for a fourth straight
month in June, with non-farm payrolls expanding by just 80,000.
Last month, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said he
expected uncertainty related to the fiscal cliff "will have some
economic effects" later this year, and referenced the confusion
it can cause for companies with government contracts in 2013.
For now, U.S. companies are focused on the more immediate
threats from Europe's unfolding debt crisis and China's slowing
economy. But 2013 looks particularly unclear.
Julie Brinkerhoff-Jacobs, president of landscape design
company Lifescapes International, which has 46 employees, said
she is scheduling a meeting with her accountant and attorney
soon to hash out tax implications from the fiscal cliff.
"My attitude is I want to know whatever the possibilities
might be," she said from Newport Beach, California. "We just
need to know whether we'll have enough cash flow, and what we
have to do to adjust."
On Long Island, D'Addario & Co, which makes guitar strings
and other music products and employs some 1,000 workers in the
United States, is analyzing how possible government spending
cuts would hit sales to school music programs, which account for
about 15 percent of business.
The company is growing and has proven resilient to economic
swings, but another recession would likely cause management to
cut hiring or staffing, its president, Rick Drumm, said. "But we
can only control what we can control," he said. "We can't
control Washington - hell, Washington can't control Washington."
POLITICAL PRECIPICE
On Jan. 1, 2013, Bush-era tax cuts are set to expire, $1.2
trillion in automatic spending cuts begin - the price of
Congress' failure to seal a long-term fiscal plan last year -
and the U.S. debt ceiling will need to be raised again. Those
and other scheduled measures will probably need to be dealt with
in the lame duck session of Congress, after the election.
If lawmakers take no action, the economy would likely enter
recession in the first half of next year, contracting at an
annual rate of 1.3 percent, according to the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office.
Inaction would incur too many job losses for Congress to let
it happen, said Greg Hayes, chief financial officer at aerospace
products manufacturer United Technologies Corp.
"Once the election is over and people can put politics
aside, the leadership will emerge and they will do the right
thing," Hayes said at a conference last month. "Unfortunately,
there is going to be a lot of uncertainty between now and then."
After the fight in Congress over the U.S. debt ceiling last
summer - which cost the United States its pristine AAA debt
rating - not everyone is convinced.
"I personally have no confidence in our politicians to get
it right," Hamid Moghadam, co-CEO at real estate firm Prologis
Inc, said on a May conference call.
Whatever the political outcome, some believe employers will
show increased nervousness as the year advances.
"Our view is that they will slow the pace of hiring and
investment in the second half of this year, causing growth to
slow down," Bank of America economists wrote in a June research
note. They expect U.S. gross domestic product growth to slow to
1 percent by the fourth quarter due to a "major spike in
uncertainty."
Questions over taxes and spending have caused some small
firms to take steps t o protect their interests, said Richard
Curtin, an economist at the University of Michigan who oversees
a quarterly survey conducted by small businesses group Vistage
International. "This is a concern especially if you don't think
the same party is going to win both houses and the presidency,"
he added.
"What I see among industry contacts is a lot of neutrality,"
said Russ Williams, CEO of Archer>Malmo, an advertising and
public relations firm in Memphis, Tennessee.
"I don't see anybody real optimistic or doing a whole lot of
hiring," he said. "But I also don't see anybody real pessimistic
or cutting back drastically like we saw in the prior 36 months."
(Editing by Tim Dobbyn)