(Adds details on extended benefits)
WASHINGTON May 31 New U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits rose last week for the fourth straight
week, which could heighten concerns the labor market recovery is
softening.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 10,000
to a seasonally adjusted 383,000, the Labor Department said on
Thursday.
The prior week's figure was revised up to 373,000 from the
previously reported 370,000. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast claims unchanged last week.
Claims have now risen in seven of the last eight weeks. Most
of those increases were marginal and the overall level of claims
has held at levels consistent with a modest recovery in the
labor market.
But the steady increase could add to the concerns raised by
April's disappointing 115,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls. A Labor
Department report due on Friday is expected to show employers
added 150,000 jobs in May.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a measure of
labor market trends, increased 3,750 to 374,500.
A Labor Department official said there was nothing unusual
in the data but that results for five states, including
California, had been estimated.
The number of people still receiving benefits under regular
state programs after an initial week of aid fell 36,000 to 3.24
million in the week ended May 19.
The number of people on extended benefits rose 12,479 to
312,434 in the week ended May 12, the latest week for which data
is available.
There were 2.62 million Americans receiving emergency
unemployment checks during that period, down 12,141 from the
prior week.
A total of 6.14 million people were claiming unemployment
benefits during the week ending May 12 under all programs, down
30,753 from the previous week.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman)