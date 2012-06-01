* Nonfarm payrolls likely rose 150,000 in May
* Unemployment rate seen unchanged at 8.1 percent
* Average hourly earnings forecast rising 0.2 percent
* Report to show economy remains on moderate growth path
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. jobs growth probably
snapped back in May from weather-related distortions that had
slowed hiring, suggesting the economy was still expanding
moderately despite strong headwinds from Europe.
Employers probably created 150,000 jobs last month,
according to a Reuters survey of economists, after generating a
paltry 115,000 positions in April - the fewest in six months.
That would bring nonfarm employment growth closer to its
176,000 a month average of the past three months and temper
fears that economic activity could be stagnating.
"The labor market is getting better, but the glass is still
half empty. I think a big part of the weather and seasonal
issues that have been weighing on the jobs numbers is now behind
us," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at UniCredit
Research in New York.
Unseasonably warm weather brought forward hiring into the
winter months, causing the labor market's recovery to take a
step back in March and April.
If the forecasts are accurate, the government's jobs report
on Friday could shore up confidence that has been shaken by a
raft of soft regional factory surveys and a worsening of the
debt crisis in Europe.
Economists have blamed Europe's prolonged financial crisis
and slowing Chinese growth for sluggish U.S. factory activity in
May, which has evoked among investors memories of the slackening
of job growth in the summer of 2011 when the U.S. recovery
nearly stalled.
That fear has pushed the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury
note to a record low, while punishing stocks. The
Standard & Poor's 500 index shed 6 percent of its value
in May.
The anticipated job gains would be consistent with economic
growth of between a 2 percent and 2.5 percent annual rate. U.S.
GDP grew at a 1.9 percent pace in the first quarter.
While the rise in employment would still be sub par by
historical standards, the data is not expected to have a major
impact on the monetary policy outlook. Economists said it would
take a payrolls number below 100,000 to jolt the Federal Reserve
into action.
LITTLE ENTHUSIASM FOR MORE MONETARY EASING
However, it likely will not be strong enough to ease the
pressure on President Barack Obama, who faces a tough
re-election vote in November. The level of employment is still 5
million jobs below where it was in December 2007, when the
economy fell into recession.
Analysts say the economy needs to create roughly 125,000
jobs a month just to keep the unemployment rate steady. While
the jobless rate has dropped by 1 percentage point since August,
that has largely been due to people leaving the labor force.
Economists expect the jobless rate to hold at a three-year
low of 8.1 percent in May, although it could decline further if
the exodus from the labor force continues. That exodus has
reflected both baby boomers reaching retirement age and
disenchanted unemployed people giving up the hunt for work.
The labor force participation rate - the share of
working-age Americans who either have a job or are looking for
one - dropped to a 30-year low in April.
The private sector is expected to account for all the job
gains for a third straight month, adding 160,000 positions.
Government payrolls are seen dropping by 10,000, dragged down by
ongoing belt-tightening by local governments.
Construction employment is expected to rebound in May after
declining in the prior three months, driven by an increase in
residential construction.
Manufacturing, the recovery's star performer, is expected to
show another month of gains.
In light of the high unemployment rate, average hourly
earnings are seen rising a slight 0.2 percent.
"Given the current pace of growth, we are not going to see
average hourly earnings increase in any significant way," said
Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
