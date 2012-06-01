(Corrects to show rise in jobless rate was first since June not
July)
* Nonfarm payrolls rise 69,000 in May
* Unemployment rate up to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent
* Consumer spending rises 0.3 percent in April
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. job growth braked
sharply in May and the unemployment rate rose for the first time
since June, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease
monetary policy further to shore up the sputtering recovery.
The Labor Department report on Friday, which showed
employers added a paltry 69,000 jobs to their payrolls last
month, the fewest since May last year, is also troubling news
for President Barack Obama ahead of November's elections.
The unemployment rate rose to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent
partly because people flocked into the labor market.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected nonfarm payrolls
to increase 150,000 and the jobless rate to hold steady at 8.1
percent.
While unseasonably warm weather, which brought forward
hiring into the winter months, has been blamed for the step back
in March and April, the latest report hinted at more fundamental
weakness in the economy.
"Some had believed that we had decoupled from China slowing
and all the problems in Europe, but that seems to be
short-sighted," said Malcolm Polley, president and chief
investment officer of Stewart Capital Advisors in Indiana,
Pennsylvania. "We're slowing alongside the rest of the world."
Employers added 49,000 fewer jobs than previously estimated
in March and April. The report further eroded confidence, coming
on the back of a raft of soft regional factory surveys and a
worsening of the debt crisis in Europe.
Data on Friday also showed China's vast factory sector lost
momentum in May.
Economists have blamed Europe's prolonged financial crisis
and slowing Chinese growth for sluggish U.S. factory activity in
May, which has evoked memories of the slackening of job growth
in the summer of 2011 when the U.S. recovery nearly stalled.
U.S. stock index futures fell sharply after the jobs data.
U.S. government debt yields also fell sharply, with the 10-year
note below 1.5 percent. The dollar also fell against the yen.
However, a survey of households showed stronger employment
gains. Though the unemployment rate rose, as more people sought
work.
The weak payrolls report could cause the Federal Reserve to
move closer to launching a third round of bond purchases.
"This puts the Fed firmly in play and they will likely feel
compelled to respond. The missing ingredient preventing the Fed
from action had been the equity market, but now we are seeing it
softening," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York.
The level of employment is about 5 million jobs below where
it was in December 2007, when the economy fell into recession.
Analysts say the economy needs to create roughly 125,000
jobs a month just to keep the unemployment rate steady.
The labor force participation rate - the share of
working-age Americans who either have a job or are looking for
one - rose to 63.8 percent after dropping to a 30-year low in
April.
Job gains were weak across the board last month, with the
private sector adding only 82,000 positions. Government payrolls
dropped by 13,000, dragged down by ongoing belt-tightening by
local governments.
Construction employment fell 28,000 in May, the fourth
straight decline. Manufacturing, the recovery's star performer,
added 12,000 jobs.
Given the high unemployment rate, average hourly earnings
rose only two cents and the average workweek fell to 34.4 hours.
Slower income growth is holding back consumer spending. A
report from the Commerce Department showed consumer spending
rose 0.3 percent in April after gaining 0.2 percent in March.
