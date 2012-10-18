WASHINGTON Oct 18 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week,
reversing a sharp decline in the prior week but still pointing
to a labor market that is slowly healing.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 46,000
to a seasonally adjusted 388,000, the Labor Department said on
Thursday.
The prior week's figure was revised up to show 3,000 more
applications than previously reported to 342,000.
A Labor Department official said it appeared that
state-level administrative issues were distorting the data.
The government adjusts its readings for claims to take into
account regular seasonal swings. Claims usually increase at the
beginning of a quarter, but one state appears to be following a
different pattern than normal in reporting its claims, which led
to the wild fluctuations over the last couple of weeks, the
official said.
The official declined to name the state, although the Labor
Department said that California was the only state in the week
ending October 6 to report a decrease in claims of more than
1,000.