WASHINGTON Oct 25 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week,
giving a clearer sign that the labor market is healing after
wild fluctuations in claims data at the beginning of the month.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 369,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday.
The prior week's figure was revised slightly higher to show
4,000 more applications than previously reported.
A Labor Department analyst said all states submitted data
for the report and that there was nothing unusual in the raw
data. The analyst said the data showed no signs of the factors
that had appeared to generate sharp swings in the claims reading
over the prior two weeks.
The four-week moving average for jobless claims, which
smoothes out such volatility, rose 1,500 to a 368,000.
Economists generally think a reading below 400,000 points to an
increase in employment, with hiring likely to outpace layoffs.
The U.S. economy remains hobbled by a persistently high
jobless rate. Incomes have stagnated and many families are awash
in debts taken on during a housing bubble in the last decade.
Recently, however, the economy has shown a few positive
signals, with the unemployment rate falling to 7.8 percent and
retail sales picking up. Consumer spirits have also brightened.
Those signs of improvement appear to have done little to
bolster President Barack Obama's bid for a second term, and
there is only one more reading on U.S. unemployment before
voters go to the polls on Nov. 6.
Earlier this month, claims swung sharply lower and then
higher, which a Labor Department analyst said was likely due to
a change in the seasonal pattern that usually manifests at the
beginning of the quarter. That distortion in the seasonal data
appears to a have passed, the analyst said on Thursday.
Continuing claims for jobless benefits fell 2,000 in the
week ended Oct. 13 to a seasonally adjusted 3.254 million, the
Labor Department said.