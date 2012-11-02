* Employment rises by 171,000 jobs in October
* Gains for two prior months revised higher
* Jobless rate ticks up to 7.9 percent as more hunt for jobs
* Last major economic report card before Nov. 6 election
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 U.S. employers stepped up
hiring in October and a small increase in the jobless rate was
due to more workers restarting their job hunts, a hopeful sign
for a lackluster economy that has been a drag on President
Barack Obama's re-election bid.
Employers added 171,000 people to their payrolls last month,
the Labor Department said on Friday. The government also said
84,000 more jobs were created in August and September than
previously estimated.
The jobless rate edged up a tenth of a point to 7.9 percent,
but that was due to workers surging back into the labor force.
Only people who are looking for a job count as unemployed.
"This report is consistent with the emerging picture of an
economic recovery that is continuing to regain traction after
grinding to a halt earlier this year," said Millan Mulraine, an
economist at TD Securities in New York.
The stronger-than-expected data was the last major report
card on the economy before Tuesday's presidential election.
Polls show Obama and Republican Mitt Romney locked in a dead
heat in a race in which the nation's feeble jobs market has been
front and center.
Romney cast the elevated jobless rate as a signal of the
economy's ills. "The economy is at a virtual standstill," he
said in a statement. His top economic adviser, Glenn Hubbard,
said a jobs growth figure closer to 300,000 would be needed to
show an economy with real vigor.
Obama said the report showed the economy moving in the right
direction. "We have made real progress," he told a rally in
Hilliard, Ohio.
Despite the political wrangling, the impact of the report on
the election could be muted as most voters' perceptions on the
economy are likely mostly fixed by now. However, the jobs report
could make it more difficult for Romney to drive his message
home.
While the rise in the jobless rate was expected, the
increase in payrolls beat even the most optimistic forecast in a
Reuters poll. U.S. stocks opened higher but then turned down,
while the dollar strengthened and prices were mixed for
long-dated U.S. government debt.
GLASS HALF FULL OR HALF EMPTY?
A full recovery from the 2007-09 recession remains distant
and even sustained monthly job gains of 171,000 would bring down
the unemployment rate only slowly. The jobless rate, which
peaked during the recession at 10 percent, remains about 3
percentage points above its pre-recession level.
The persistently high unemployment rate has undercut wage
growth. Average hourly earnings for production and
non-supervisory employees fell one cent last month to $19.79,
and were up just 1.1 percent in the year through October, the
smallest rise since at least 1964.
Weakness in the labor market makes it unlikely the Federal
Reserve will lose its resolve to keep easy money policies in
place until the economy shows more vigor.
"We have substantial scope to use monetary policy to
stimulate the economy," San Francisco Fed Bank President John
Williams told a group of community leaders in Salt Lake City.
In October, the jobless rate rose because 578,000 people
entered the workforce. Many of them got jobs, and a gauge of the
proportion of working age Americans who have a job hit a
three-year high at 58.8 percent.
The rise in the jobless rate was too small to reverse a big
drop registered in September. A broader measure of
underemployment that includes the unemployed, people who can
only get part-time work and people who want a job but who are
not looking ticked down a tenth of a point to 14.6 percent, its
lowest level since April. Still, 23 million Americans were
underemployed by this measure.
All of the gain in payrolls was in the private sector, which
added 184,000 jobs in October, the biggest increase since
February. The government shed 13,000 positions.
Private service-providing jobs were up 163,000, with retail
trade adding 36,400 jobs. Temporary help services, often a
harbinger of future full-time hiring, added 13,600 jobs, more
than reversing the previous month's decline.
The construction sector saw a 17,000 increase in jobs, the
largest rise since January, while factories added 13,000
workers, snapping two straight months of decline.
While consumers have picked up spending in recent months and
the housing sector has stirred back to life, the U.S. economy
faces a real threat of a renewed recession next year.
Without action by lawmakers, taxes will rise and government
spending will fall to the tune of about $600 billion. That
"fiscal cliff" could easily cause the economy to contract.
Europe's debt crisis, which has hit factories around the
world, is also weighing on the U.S. recovery. A severe storm
that hit the U.S. East Coast early this week could briefly drag
on growth.
Given the uncertain outlook, businesses have been hesitant
to invest. A separate report on Friday showed orders for
non-defense capital goods, excluding aircraft, rose just 0.2
percent in September after a similarly tepid 0.3 percent gain in
August.
Still, overall orders received by U.S. factories bounced
back 4.8 percent, nearly reversing all of a deep slide seen in
August.