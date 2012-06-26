(Adds details from briefing, background)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 26 The lengthy spells many
Americans are spending without work risk leaving a lasting scar
of higher unemployment on the U.S. economy and training programs
are needed to avert the damage, the OECD said on Tuesday.
The warning from the Organization for Economic Cooperation
and Development comes against the backdrop of stalled U.S. jobs
growth and an uptick in the unemployment rate in May.
In a report on the U.S. economy, the Paris-based OECD
estimated the unemployment rate which the economy could sustain
without generating inflation at 6. 1 percent, up from 5.7 percent
in 2007. In May, the rate stood at 8.2 percent.
"However, structural unemployment may well already have
risen more than this estimate would suggest, and there is a risk
that it could increase still further, given the still high
levels of long-term unemployment," the OECD said.
Before the 2007-2009 recession, many economists believed the
so-called natural or structural rate of unemployment was around
5 percent.
However, millions of Americans have suffered unusually long
bouts of unemployment, eroding both their skills and their
attachment to the labor force - and potentially driving
structural unemployment higher.
The OECD's assessment of structural unemployment is at the
high end of the 5.2 percent to 6 percent range that most
policymakers at the Federal Reserve estimate.
The estimates are important. The closer the Fed thinks it
may be to the natural rate of unemployment, the more hesitant it
will be to try to spur faster economic growth.
While the U.S. central bank has slashed overnight lending
rates to near zero and pumped about $2.3 trillion into the
economy through asset purchases, the unemployment rate has
stubbornly held above 8 percent for more than two years, the
first time this has happened since the Great Depression.
"We still have a good bit of cyclical unemployment, which is
best addressed by supporting aggregate demand," Wendy Dunn, the
OECD's economist for the United States, told reporters.
The 34-nation OECD called for the development of programs
that would facilitate the return to work for many unemployed
individuals and mitigate the risk of long-term unemployment
becoming structural.
"Education and training are key to improving skills, (and)
reducing mismatches" between employer needs and workforce
skills," the OECD said.
It would also help the country to address income inequality,
the fourth highest in the OECD, it said.
PERMANENT DAMAGE
Though the median duration of unemployment has eased from
the record 25 weeks touched in June 2010, it is still at an
uncomfortably high 20.1 weeks.
About 43 percent of the 12.7 million unemployed Americans
have been out of work for more than six months.
"The persistence of high unemployment duration is worrisome
because the experience of other OECD countries has been that
long-term unemployment can become structural or lead to
permanent reductions in labor force participation," the OECD
said.
The U.S. labor force participation rate - the share of
working-age Americans either employed or looking for work - is
hovering near 30-year lows, driven down by retiring baby boomers
and frustrated job seekers who have given up the hunt.
The OECD also tied the drop in the labor force to easier
eligibility requirements for disability benefits. It noted that
the share of the working age population between the ages of 20
and 64 enrolled in disability programs rose to 6.6 percent in
2010 from 6.1 percent in 2007.
"Efforts are needed to reduce the reliance on disability
benefits because few of the recipients ever return to the
workforce," the OECD said.
It also warned that keeping people on unemployment benefits
for too long could cause some to not aggressively look for work.
The OECD urged that the duration of jobless benefits be pared
back gradually towards its pre-recession baseline of 26 weeks.
The duration for state unemployment benefits was raised to
99 weeks to provide a cushion during the recession. It has since
been reduced to 73 weeks.
It also recommended providing programs for benefit
recipients that connect them to job opportunities, help with job
searches and guide individuals towards training and education.
"Relative to other OECD countries, the United States
currently spends little on these types of re-employment
services, and developing an effective activation system will
require significantly more resources," it said.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Kenneth Barry)