WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. employers likely added
345,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March than previously
estimated, although the gain would be entirely due to a shift in
how the government measures payrolls, the Labor Department said
on Thursday.
The figure is a preliminary estimate. A final assessment
will be made when the government revises payroll employment
figures in a report to be released in February.
Once a year, the government compares its non-farm payrolls
data, based on monthly surveys of a sample of employers, with a
much more complete database of unemployment insurance tax
records.
The comparison is eventually used in an annual "benchmark"
revision of closely watched data on employer payrolls and is
meant to correct for sampling errors in the monthly surveys.
However, the gain reported on Thursday was because 469,000
health care workers previously considered not to be payroll
workers were shifted onto the books, the Labor Department said.
These workers are directly contracted by households to take
care of elderly or disabled people in their homes, a work
category akin to self employment. But because some states have
recently changed rules so that these workers can now draw
unemployment benefits, the Labor Department's methodology now
considers them as payroll employees.
If the classification change had not been carried out, the
government would have reduced its estimate of employment in the
year through March by 124,000, the department said.