By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 27 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last
week, but continued weakness in business spending on capital
goods suggested slower economic growth in the fourth quarter.
Initial claims for state jobless benefits fell 10,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 316,000, the Labor Department said on
Wednesday. The second straight week of declines defied
economists' expectations for a rise in claims to 330,000 and
raised hopes for strong payroll growth in November.
"We are at a level that, if sustained, would point to solid
job gains ahead. There is also a good chance that the October
payroll gain may not have been an aberration," said Joel Naroff,
chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland,
Pennsylvania.
Employers added 204,000 new jobs to their payrolls last
month, far more than expected, fanning speculation that the U.S.
Federal Reserve might start to wind down its economic stimulus
sooner rather than later.
The improving labor market tone has helped to boost consumer
sentiment. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final
reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment increased to
75.1 for November, up from a final reading of 73.2 in October.
The preliminary November reading of the overall index was
reported at 72.0 earlier this month.
But while the labor market picture is firming, businesses
appear to be cautious about investment spending.
A separate report from the Commerce Department showed
non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely
watched proxy for business spending plans, dropped 1.2 percent
last month.
It was the second monthly decrease in these so-called core
capital goods. The data surprised Wall Street economists who had
expected a gain, partly because private surveys of national
factory activity had shown strength in October.
"The picture of manufacturing strength from survey data is
not being captured in the government-collected data on new
orders and this divergence is a puzzle," said John Ryding, chief
economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
Nevertheless, the latest report suggested some ebbing in the
factory sector's momentum, and hinted that a 16-day partial
government shutdown last month hurt business confidence.
TRIMMING GDP FORECASTS
Shipments of core capital goods, used to calculate equipment
spending for the government's measure of gross domestic product,
fell 0.2 percent for a second consecutive month.
The drop suggested investment in equipment would probably
not rise much this quarter after falling in the third quarter
for the first time in a year.
Economists at Morgan Stanley trimmed their fourth-quarter
GDP growth estimate by two-tenths of a percentage point to 1.2
percent on the data. Barclays lowered its forecast to 1.7
percent from 1.8 percent.
"Investment has slowed, but it's going to be temporary,"
said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West
Chester, Pennsylvania. "As long as there is no policy misstep,
we will start to see investment pick up."
The report showed overall orders for durable goods - items
from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last at least three
years - fell 2 percent, largely because demand for civilian and
defense aircraft tumbled.
Durable goods orders had increased 4.1 percent in September.
A fourth report showed some easing in the pace of factory
activity in the Midwest this month, although it remained strong
and showed factory employment surged to a one-year high.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer fell to 63.0 from 65.9 in October. A reading above 50
indicates expansion in the regional economy, which is dominated
by automobile production.
Along with the drop in new claims for jobless benefits, the
data helped lift stocks on Wall Street in light trading ahead of
Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. Treasury debt prices fell,
while the dollar rose marginally against a basket of currencies.
A number of other regional factory reports for November had
suggested the sector had taken a step back, and even the reading
for the Midwest showed weaker new orders and order backlogs.
Economists say a strong inventory build-up in the third
quarter is likely weighing on activity.
"Businesses were caught off guard by the softening in
demand. Some of the build-up in inventories was unwanted, so
that is going to lead to weak production early this quarter,"
said Moody's Analytics' Sweet.