WHAT: U.S. employment report for September

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT)

REUTERS FORECASTS:

NONFARM PAYROLLS PRIVATE PAYROLLS

Median +60,000 +100,000

Minimum -50,000 +35,000

Maximum +115,000 +157,000

Prior 0 +17,000

-------

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AVG WORK WEEK AVG HOURLY EARNINGS

Median 9.1 percent 34.2 hours +0.2 pct

Minimum 9.0 percent 34.1 hours 0.0 pct

Maximum 9.2 percent 34.3 hours +0.5 pct

Prior 9.1 percent 34.2 hours -0.1 pct

------

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* The return of striking Verizon Communications workers probably gave U.S. nonfarm payrolls a lift in September, but the underlying labor market trend likely remained weak, with no improvement in the unemployment rate and hours worked.

Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased 60,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey, after being flat in August -- the first month in a year that the ailing economy failed to create jobs. After accounting for the return to payrolls of the 45,000 Verizon workers, nonfarm employment probably rose only 15,000.

* Private employment is expected to have increased 100,000, an acceleration from August's paltry 17,000 count.

* But an 11th straight month of declines in government payrolls is expected. The drop in government jobs in August was cushioned by the return to payrolls of about 22,000 Minnesota state workers. That support disappears in September and there is risk that public payrolls will contract more than the 40,000 currently anticipated because of seasonal factors, which anticipate a big increase in government and private education.

"Hiring activity in these sectors, particularly on the government side, will be much smaller than usual and therefore much smaller than seasonals expect," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at UniCredit Research.

"Therefore government payrolls will decline more than we have seen over the last few months."

* Educators make up more than half of the local government workforce, according to the Labor Department. In just the last year, from August 2010 to August 2011, schools and school districts shed 194,000 education workers.

* The unemployment rate is expected to have remained at 9.1 percent and the average work week steady at 34.2 hours.

* Hourly earnings are expected to have rebounded 0.2 percent after falling 0.1 percent in August. Temporary hiring could shed more light on the outlook for the labor.

* There could be a few bright spots in the report. Manufacturing payrolls are expected to rebound after slipping 3,000 in August. Factory employment increased in September, according to a survey of national manufacturing activity.

Manufacturing remains resilient despite the weak economy, but factory payrolls account for only about 11 percent of nonfarm employment.

* Health care is expected to show another month of job gains.The sector has consistently added jobs.

THE BIG PICTURE

It is unclear whether businesses' reluctance to hire new workers in response to increased uncertainty over the economy's outlook is temporary. First-time applications for state unemployment benefits rose for much of September, suggesting a weak labor market during the month.

The economy needs to grew by at least an annual rate of 2.5 percent and payrolls expand 150,000 a month on a sustained basis to keep the jobless rate from rising. Output rose at a 1.3 percent annual rate in the second quarter after growing only 0.4 percent in the first three months of the year.

