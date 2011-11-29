WHAT: U.S. employment report for November
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT)
REUTERS FORECASTS:
NONFARM PAYROLLS PRIVATE PAYROLLS
Median +122,000 +140,000
Minimum +70,000 +95,000
Maximum +160,000 +180,000
Prior +80,000 +104,000
-------
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AVG WORK WEEK AVG HOURLY EARNINGS
Median 9.0 percent 34.3 hours +0.2 pct
Minimum 8.9 percent 33.7 hours 0.0 pct
Maximum 9.1 percent 34.4 hours +0.3 pct
Prior 9.0 percent 34.3 hours +0.2 pct
------
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* U.S. companies probably stepped up hiring in November,
which could add to expectations of stronger economic growth in
the fourth quarter. But the pick-up in employment will not be
enough put a dent in the high jobless rate.
* Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased 122,000
after October's 80,000 gain. Figures for September and October
are likely to be revised upwards in line with a recent trend.
Job growth has averaged 125,600 jobs each month this year.
At this pace it will take five years for employment to return
to pre-recession levels, analysts have estimated.
The economy grew at a 2.0 percent annual rate in the third
quarter and data have suggested growth in the fourth quarter
could top 3 percent. But the weak labor market and debt
problems in Europe could see the Federal Reserve easing
monetary policy further next year.
* New filings for state unemployment benefits dropped
16,000 between the October and November survey weeks for the
nonfarm payrolls data.
While regional manufacturing employment measures were mixed
in November, a Conference Board survey showed an increase in
the number of people viewing jobs as plentiful.
* The separate household survey, from which the
unemployment rate is derived, has shown employment increased
for the past three months. Economists warn the survey is
volatile but it suggests some strength that is not being
captured by the payrolls survey.
"If it does show another month of strong gains then we can
have payrolls jump sharply in the coming months," said Millan
Mulraine, senior macro strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
* The unemployment rate is seen holding at 9.0 percent in
November as recent gains in employment encourage people out of
work to resume their search for a job.
A broader measure of unemployment that includes people who
want to work but have given up looking for jobs and those
working only part time for economic reasons pulled back to 16.2
percent in October from a nine-month high of 16.5 percent in
September.
The average duration of unemployment in October eased off a
record high of 40.5 weeks hit in September.
* All the expected increase in nonfarm payrolls in November
will again come from the private sector, with employment seen
up 140,000 after rising 104,000 in October.
Government employment is expected to fall by 18,000, a
slight moderation in the pace of job losses. Government
payrolls have dropped in nine of the past 10 months, weighed
down by spending cuts at state and local governments --
especially in education.
* Excluding government, job gains are likely to be almost
across the board, maintaining October's pattern.
* Construction is expected to rebound after losing 20,000
jobs in October. Manufacturing payrolls are seen increasing,
with most of the boost from motor vehicle manufacturers.
Economists believe that the drop in inventories in the
third quarter -- the first since the end of the 2007-09
recession -- likely resulted in manufacturers ramping up
production, lifting factory employment.
* Elsewhere, retail employment is expected to post its
first decline since March. Seasonally adjusted retail payrolls
have dropped each of the past three Novembers.
"These declines were probably due in part to the weak
economy and partly due to the increased prominence of online
shopping," say economists at JPMorgan.
* Health care and social assistance hiring is expected to
pick up after adding the smallest number of jobs in nearly two
years in October. Temporary hiring -- seen as a harbinger of
future hiring -- is expected to show more gains.
* The average work week is seen steady at 34.3 hours, with
hourly earnings expected to have increased 0.2 percent after
rising by a similar margin in October.