WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The U.S. economy likely created 345,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March 2013 than previously estimated, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The reading is a preliminary estimate of the department's annual "benchmark" revision to closely watched payrolls data.

Once a year, the government compares its non-farm payrolls data, based on monthly surveys of a sample of employers, with a much more complete database of unemployment insurance tax reports.

It said its latest comparison suggests the level of employment in March was 0.3 percent higher than it had previously stated.

A final benchmark revision will be released in February along with the department's report on employment in January. Government statisticians will use the final benchmark count to revise payroll data for months both prior to and after March.