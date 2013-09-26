WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The U.S. economy likely
created 345,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March 2013
than previously estimated, the Labor Department said on
Thursday.
The reading is a preliminary estimate of the department's
annual "benchmark" revision to closely watched payrolls data.
Once a year, the government compares its non-farm payrolls
data, based on monthly surveys of a sample of employers, with a
much more complete database of unemployment insurance tax
reports.
It said its latest comparison suggests the level of
employment in March was 0.3 percent higher than it had
previously stated.
A final benchmark revision will be released in February
along with the department's report on employment in January.
Government statisticians will use the final benchmark count to
revise payroll data for months both prior to and after March.