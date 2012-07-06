Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. economy needs to create jobs at a faster pace and Congress should adopt a proposal by President Barack Obama to help cash-strapped state and local governments to retain workers, a top White House economic adviser said on Friday.
"We weren't creating enough jobs before the recession; the recession just made the jobs gap much bigger," Alan Krueger, Chairman of the Council Of Economic Advisers told CNBC.
"If Congress were to act on the President's proposal to help state and local governments to retain teachers, firefighters and policemen and also to invest more on infrastructure, we can put more Americans back to work quickly."
Employers added 80,000 positions in June, the third month in a row of sub-100,000 job growth. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering