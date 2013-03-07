WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. small business
employment edged up in February, adding to signs of an
improvement in labor market conditions.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Thursday the net change in employment ticked up to 0.1 employee
per firm from 0.09 in January.
"Labor market indicators improved, suggesting that there
will be modestly better job creation and unemployment numbers. A
continued rebound in the labor intensive housing industry will
help a lot," the NFIB said in a statement.
This comes on the heels of the ADP National Employment
Report on Wednesday which showed the private sector added
198,000 jobs in February, beating economists' expectations for a
gain of 170,000.
In addition, first-time applications for state unemployment
benefits dropped substantially in February, though part of that
was because of difficulties ironing out seasonal fluctuations.
The government is expected to report on Friday that
employers added 160,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters
survey of economists, up slightly from 157,000 in January. The
unemployment rate is seen steady at 7.9 percent.
The NFIB survey found that 10 percent of small business
owners throughout the country added an average of 3.5 workers
per firm over the past few months. About 12 percent of business
owners reduced employment.
The share of business owners reporting hard-to-fill job
openings rose three points to 21 percent. That suggests a modest
improvement in the unemployment rate.