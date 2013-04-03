WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. small business
employment grew in March by the most in a year, a sign of
ongoing healing in the labor market despite government
belt-tightening that is expected to weigh on the economy.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Wednesday that employment grew by 0.19 workers per firm last
month. It was the fourth straight month in which employment grew
and the highest reading since March 2012.
The increase comes despite a series of austerity measures
enacted by Washington, including a tax hike in January and
across-the-board budget cuts enacted in March. Most economists
think austerity will hold back economic growth this year.
The increase in employment at small businesses could bode
well for hiring in the overall economy, although a separate
measure of job creation among private employers pointed in the
other direction. The ADP National Employment Report showed
158,000 new private sector jobs in March, the weakest gain in
five months.
The government is expected to report on Friday that
employers added 200,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters
survey of economists, down from 236,000 in February. The
unemployment rate is seen steady at 7.7 percent.