UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico board to hold mediation in key creditor dispute
NEW YORK, March 31 Puerto Rico has scheduled mediation for next month to resolve bitter litigation between rival creditors of the struggling U.S. territory.
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job openings surged to a 14-year high in February, a sign that the labor market remains on a solid footing despite a sharp slowdown in job growth last month.
Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 168,000 to a seasonally adjusted 5.1 million, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday. That was the highest level since January 2001.
Employment growth braked sharply in March, with nonfarm payrolls increasing only 126,000. The weakest job gains in more than a year were seen as having been influenced by bad weather, which took a toll on economic activity in the first quarter. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MINNEAPOLIS, March 31 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Friday that on his thus far unsuccessful crusade to persuade policymakers to jack up capital requirements for big U.S. banks, he is taking a cue from the struggle for gay marriage rights.