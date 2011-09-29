NEW YORK, Sept 29 The U.S. economy likely created 192,000 more jobs in the year through March than previously estimated, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Once a year, the department compares its nonfarm payroll data -- based on monthly surveys of a sample of employers -- with a much more complete database of unemployment insurance tax reports.

It said its latest comparison suggests the level of employment in March was 0.1 percent higher than it had previously stated.

Thursday's report is a preliminary estimate, with a final reading to be released early next year.

Government statisticians will then use the final estimate to revise payroll reports before and after the March "benchmark revision."