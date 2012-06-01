(Corrects spelling of Randstad in paragraph 11)

By Nick Zieminski

NEW YORK, June 1 The tepid jobs growth shown in Friday's disappointing U.S. employment report may continue for the next few months as employers conserve cash.

Uncertainty over the European debt crisis and the U.S. election are making employers cautious about investing in permanent staff, though demand for workers is steady in some professional categories, staffing industry executives said in response to another weaker-than-expected government jobs report.

The U.S. economy added just 69,000 jobs in May, less than half what was expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday. Job gains in the two prior months were revised down, and the unemployment rate rose to 8.2 percent.

The labor market is likely to stay "soft," said Joel Capperella, senior vice president of client solutions at Yoh Services, a provider of professional temporary labor.

Many clients are hiring out of necessity, but even those with a lot of cash are unwilling to invest. A Yoh index of wages shows flat to declining pay, indicating tepid demand.

"There's a lot of angst about putting that long-term fixed expense on your books," Capperella said.

"I would say we're going to see probably at least three more months of these type of BLS numbers," he said. "Coming out of the summer and into the fall, if there was any growth, that's when we'd see it."

The government report showed about 9,000 temporary jobs added last month, slightly below April's pace. Employers often turn to temporary, or "flexible," staffing in uncertain economic times and the industry is widely seen as a leading indicator of wider labor market demand.

Year-over-year temporary jobs rose at a faster pace than in March or April, suggesting the industry continues to benefit from employers' caution. Staffing companies' shares, however, tend to react to the headline numbers, and were weaker across the board Friday.

Among U.S.-listed stocks, ManpowerGroup fell 2.9 percent, Robert Half International lost 4.75 percent, and TrueBlue Inc lost 3.3 percent. In European trading, Adecco SA lost 2.2 percent, and Randstad was down 1.76 percent.

'MEEK' JOB GROWTH

Highly skilled, educated workers are still in demand, and lower-level-skill positions that do not require advanced degrees are lagging. Demand for temporary workers in healthcare and engineering is strong. Clerical categories are weak, said Joanie Ruge, chief employment analyst for Randstad Holding US.

"Unfortunately, we're going to continue to see similar numbers the next few months and I think a lot of it has to do with confidence," Ruge said. "I predict we're going to see a few more months of this because there's still a lot of uncertainty."

Employers are worried about the impact of the European debt crisis on the U.S. and global economies. They are also concerned about potential regulatory or tax changes following the November U.S. elections, said Scot Melland, chief executive of Dice Holdings Inc, which runs jobs websites focused on professional categories like technology and finance.

"We're heading into summer which tends to be a slower recruiting season," Melland said. "We've gone from moderate job growth to meek job growth. We need a catalyst to improve on that. Those catalysts are somewhat out of our control, like what's happening in Europe."

Still, bright spots exist.

Unemployment rates in technology, healthcare and finance are in the low- to mid-single digits, Melland said, as those specific labor markets remain tight.

Technology postings on dice.com are down in May from April but are still well above levels in the first three months of the year, according to Dice. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)