By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, June 1 The tepid jobs growth shown in
Friday's disappointing U.S. employment report may continue for
the next few months as employers conserve cash.
Uncertainty over the European debt crisis and the U.S.
election are making employers cautious about investing in
permanent staff, though demand for workers is steady in some
professional categories, staffing industry executives said in
response to another weaker-than-expected government jobs report.
The U.S. economy added just 69,000 jobs in May, less than
half what was expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on
Friday. Job gains in the two prior months were revised down, and
the unemployment rate rose to 8.2 percent.
The labor market is likely to stay "soft," said Joel
Capperella, senior vice president of client solutions at Yoh
Services, a provider of professional temporary labor.
Many clients are hiring out of necessity, but even those
with a lot of cash are unwilling to invest. A Yoh index of wages
shows flat to declining pay, indicating tepid demand.
"There's a lot of angst about putting that long-term fixed
expense on your books," Capperella said.
"I would say we're going to see probably at least three more
months of these type of BLS numbers," he said. "Coming out of
the summer and into the fall, if there was any growth, that's
when we'd see it."
The government report showed about 9,000 temporary jobs
added last month, slightly below April's pace. Employers often
turn to temporary, or "flexible," staffing in uncertain economic
times and the industry is widely seen as a leading indicator of
wider labor market demand.
Year-over-year temporary jobs rose at a faster pace than in
March or April, suggesting the industry continues to benefit
from employers' caution. Staffing companies' shares, however,
tend to react to the headline numbers, and were weaker across
the board Friday.
Among U.S.-listed stocks, ManpowerGroup fell 2.9
percent, Robert Half International lost 4.75 percent,
and TrueBlue Inc lost 3.3 percent. In European trading,
Adecco SA lost 2.2 percent, and Randstad was
down 1.76 percent.
'MEEK' JOB GROWTH
Highly skilled, educated workers are still in demand, and
lower-level-skill positions that do not require advanced degrees
are lagging. Demand for temporary workers in healthcare and
engineering is strong. Clerical categories are weak, said Joanie
Ruge, chief employment analyst for Randstad Holding US.
"Unfortunately, we're going to continue to see similar
numbers the next few months and I think a lot of it has to do
with confidence," Ruge said. "I predict we're going to see a few
more months of this because there's still a lot of uncertainty."
Employers are worried about the impact of the European debt
crisis on the U.S. and global economies. They are also concerned
about potential regulatory or tax changes following the November
U.S. elections, said Scot Melland, chief executive of Dice
Holdings Inc, which runs jobs websites focused on
professional categories like technology and finance.
"We're heading into summer which tends to be a slower
recruiting season," Melland said. "We've gone from moderate job
growth to meek job growth. We need a catalyst to improve on
that. Those catalysts are somewhat out of our control, like
what's happening in Europe."
Still, bright spots exist.
Unemployment rates in technology, healthcare and finance are
in the low- to mid-single digits, Melland said, as those
specific labor markets remain tight.
Technology postings on dice.com are down in May from April
but are still well above levels in the first three months of the
year, according to Dice.
