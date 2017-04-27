NEW YORK, April 27 J.P. Morgan on Thursday pared its estimate on U.S. economic growth to a 0.3 percent annualized rate in the first quarter from a 0.4 percent pace following weaker-than-expected data on durable goods orders and advance data on the goods trade balance in March.

The bank's economists said in a research note they left their outlook on the U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter at 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)