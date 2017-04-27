BRIEF-Moneta confirms target of CET1 ratio at 15.5 percent
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
NEW YORK, April 27 J.P. Morgan on Thursday pared its estimate on U.S. economic growth to a 0.3 percent annualized rate in the first quarter from a 0.4 percent pace following weaker-than-expected data on durable goods orders and advance data on the goods trade balance in March.
The bank's economists said in a research note they left their outlook on the U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter at 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.
June 15 MetLife Inc shareholders have approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would make it easier for shareholders to call special meetings, the company said in a filing on Thursday.