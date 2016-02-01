(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
LONDON, Feb 1 The U.S. economy eked out anaemic
growth in the final three months of 2015, and the struggling
performance of the oil and gas sector was a major contributor to
the slowdown.
Real gross domestic product rose at an annualised rate of
0.7 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 2.0 percent in the
third and 3.9 percent in the second, the Bureau of Economic
Analysis (BEA) reported on Friday.
The economy was buffeted by a broad-based slowdown in
consumer, business and government spending growth, as well as a
deterioration in trade performance thanks to the strengthening
currency.
The data was contained in the latest edition of the National
Income and Product Accounts (NIPA) released on Jan. 29 which
contained advance estimates for the fourth quarter of 2015.
Consumer spending remained the brightest spot in the fourth
quarter, contributing 1.46 percentage points to real GDP growth,
though even this was reduced from 2.04 points in the third
quarter and 2.42 in the second.
Government spending also remained positive, contributing
0.12 points to growth, though down from 0.32 and 0.46 in the
preceding quarters (NIPA Table 1.1.2).
But the parts of the economy most closely linked to
industrial production made increasingly negative contributions
to growth in the final three months of the year.
Foreign trade subtracted 0.47 points from GDP, after
subtracting 0.26 points in the third quarter and actually adding
0.18 in the second, as exporters struggled to remain competitive
with a stronger dollar.
Business investment was also hit hard, with inventory
changes subtracting 0.45 points from GDP and fixed investment in
non-residential structures and equipment subtracting another
0.24 points.
Manufacturers, distributors and retailers have been trying
to unwind the big build up of inventories that occurred in late
2014 and 2015, which hit freight movements hard in the second
half of 2015.
Fixed investment in equipment and structures (other than new
homes) has also been hit and much of that has been due to the
slowdown in oil and gas drilling.
Slower fixed investment in structures, which includes oil
and gas wells, and equipment each subtracted 0.15 points from
GDP in the final three months of 2015.
The slowdown in oil and gas drilling accounted for the whole
of the drop in business fixed investment in structures and
probably contributed to the slowdown in equipment spending too
(NIPA Table 5.3.2).
Business investment in mining exploration as well as new oil
and gas wells has fallen by more than 50 percent from its peak
in the fourth quarter of 2014 (NIPA Table 5.3.3).
The abrupt slowdown comes as no surprise because BEA uses
Baker Hughes rig counts as well as annual data on footage
drilled from the American Petroleum Institute to compile the GDP
estimates ("Concepts and Methods of the U.S. National Income and
Product Accounts," 2014, Table 6.A).
But it has spread to other parts of the industrial economy,
including the railroads, trucking firms, steel makers, equipment
manufacturers and aggregate providers, through the web of supply
chain links, which has magnified the initial impact.
OIL J-CURVE
The economic slowdown during the second half of 2015 has
sparked a vigorous debate about whether lower oil and gas prices
have a positive or negative impact on the U.S. economy.
Lower prices are clearly negative for oil and gas producers
but positive for consumers, so to the extent the United States
is still a net importer of oil and gas the impact is clearly
positive in the long run.
But in the short run the impact is probably negative because
the effect on oil and gas investment is immediate while the
boost to consumer spending and energy-consuming businesses takes
longer to filter through.
The dynamics are similar to the famous J-curve effect in
international trade: a currency devaluation tends to worsen the
trade balance in the short run because the rise in import costs
is immediate while it takes longer for exporters to raise their
foreign sales.
Something similar appears to be happening to the United
States, which is not only one of the world's largest oil and gas
consumers but one of its largest producers too.
None of this would have surprised the U.S. economist Wassily
Leontief, the pioneer of modern input-output analysis, who
studied the inter-relationships between different branches of
industry.
"Layman and professional economist alike...all are equally
aware of the existence of some kind of interconnection between
even the remotest parts of the economy," he wrote in the Second
World War ("The Structure of American Economy, 1919-1939",
Leontief, 1941).
"The presence of these invisible but nevertheless very real
ties can be observed whenever expanded automobile sales in New
York City increase the demand for groceries in Detroit; it is
dramatically demonstrated when the sudden shutdown of the
Pennsylvania coal mines paralyses the textile mills of New
England, and it reasserts itself with relentless regularity in
alternative ups and downs of business cycles."
The oil and gas industry was one of the biggest and
fastest-growing sources of investment during the 2010-2014 boom,
and provided an enormous boost for a huge web of suppliers.
The collapse in oil and gas prices has been an enormous
negative shock for an economy which is also struggling to cope
with an appreciating exchange rate and too many stocks in many
other parts of the supply chain as well.
The oil and gas shock has been big enough to affect
negatively the performance of the whole economy in the short
run, even if it promises to have a positive impact in the long
term.
