chief Janet Yellen is worried U.S. workers aren't seeing wage
gains as the world's largest economy gathers steam. But if a
debate among financiers during a recent fishing trip here is any
sign, she hasn't quite won over the business world to her view.
At this year's Camp Kotok - an annual gathering of boldface
names in finance, helmed by Cumberland Advisors' David Kotok -
the issue took center stage during an evening debate at Leen's
Lodge, a collection of log cabins set on the placid shores of
West Grand Lake. Facts flew, but consensus was elusive.
The debate was more than just academic: The answer to the
wage inflation puzzle could hold the key to when the Yellen Fed
agrees the time is right to raise interest rates from near zero,
where they've been stuck for nearly six years.
That, in turn, will affect assets of every stripe - stocks,
bonds, the level of the dollar - the daily bread and butter for
the Kotok campers when they leave Maine's north woods for their
offices back in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and elsewhere.
On Saturday night in the lodge dining room, surrounded by
knotted pine and photos and mementos of hunting and fishing
trips past, David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff,
and Philippa Dunne, of the Liscio Report research group, squared
off. The debate was low-key, even if the stakes were high.
Rosenberg argued that wage inflation is such a lagging
indicator that it would behoove the Fed to move earlier. The
labor data, he added, move "glacially."
Dunne countered that because workers have seen their share
of the economy slip for decades, there is a place for wage
inflation. It is at least somewhat desirable, she said.
That response underscored one difficulty in deciding whether
wages are or even should be higher before the Fed acts: the wide
range of lenses through which to view the question.
Nor do the data always help, some campers noted. Two
different data sets released by the Labor Department in the days
before Camp Kotok convened illustrate the difficulty.
According to the Employment Cost Index, wages rose in the
second quarter by the fastest rate in more than five years. But
the monthly nonfarm payrolls report showed average hourly
earnings in July were unchanged, after nominal increases in the
previous two months.
Harvey Rosenblum, a professor at Southern Methodist
University and former director of research at the Federal
Reserve Bank of Dallas, said the national reports aren't showing
the extent of inflationary pressure.
In Texas, Rosenblum pointed out, the employment market is on
solid ground. The June unemployment rate there was 5.1 percent -
a full point below the national rate that month.
"Looking at national data masks the emerging problems," he
said.
For the people of Grand Lake Stream, though, the presence or
absence of wage inflation isn't about global finance - it's
about daily life. Washington County is the poorest in Maine,
with median household income of around $36,500.
At night, the lack of streetlights means the stars are
brighter than in Manhattan or Boston or any of the other cities
from which the campers come.
The guides who take the campers out onto the many lakes each
day know plenty about the smallmouth bass and perch and even
salmon that inhabit these waters. What they don't know is how to
keep their wages apace with costs.
The official minimum rate, voted on by the guides'
association, rose to $250 per day from $240 this year, or 4
percent higher, said Steve Schaefer, a registered Maine guide.
"It had been many years since an increase," said Schaefer,
an affable man who takes more pleasure in seeing visitors land
fish than in hooking his own.
"I think the official rate will be stuck at $250 for some
time," he added.
Schaefer may be right. The federal minimum wage, for
example, hasn't budged from $7.25 per hour since 2009.
And that is emblematic of a concern that keeps at least one
of the Kotok campers up at night.
"We have what I call a barista economy, a low-wage
service-oriented economy, and then an economy driven by people
that have investable assets," said Madeline Schnapp, director of
economic research for PropertyRadar. "They haven't been affected
as much by this downturn whereas the barista economy has, and
their purchasing power has been depleted by food inflation, oil
inflation and the like."
