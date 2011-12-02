WASHINGTON Dec 2 Top White House economic
adviser Alan Krueger said Friday's report on November
unemployment shows the U.S. economy is still growing but in
need of any help it can get to create more jobs.
"Overall I think that this report says in combination with
data that we have ... over a period of months is that the
economy is continuing to recover, we'd like to see it recover
more quickly," Krueger said on CNBC television.
He said Congress should approve an extension of payroll tax
cuts because if lawmakers do not, then employees will face
higher taxes next year.
Krueger said the lingering European debt crisis was "one of
the headwinds" facing the U.S. recovery and added that if
exports to the region drop over the next year it would be
helpful to try to insure stronger domestic demand that might
pick up the slack.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)