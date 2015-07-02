(Updates with hourly wage data for June)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, July 2 America's employers say they
are finding it harder to find high-quality workers, which could
soon fuel faster wage growth and help convince the Federal
Reserve to hike interest rates despite data on Thursday that
cast the labor market in a poor light.
The Labor Department said hourly earnings for the average
worker didn't grow at all in June, the latest disappointing
month for paychecks in a trend that goes back to the 2007-09
recession.
However, there are still reasons to think wages will
accelerate. Less-followed data released a few weeks ago shows a
fast-rising share of small business owners say their biggest
problem is the quality of labor, which suggests companies could
soon raise wages more aggressively to attract talent.
Headaches over worker quality are already leading Garry
Floeter's construction firm in Cookeville, Tennessee to offer
more money to workers trained to install mechanical systems at
hospitals and other commercial buildings.
"I am desperately looking for new people," said Floeter,
president of CHC Mechanical Contractors.
He recently had to turn down work at an anesthesiology
school because of understaffing and is now recruiting workers
from far away in Michigan and Florida.
Problems like this have yet to translate into a clear
acceleration of wage gains nationwide.
The average U.S. worker made $24.95 an hour in June, flat
from the prior month and up just 2.0 percent from June 2014.
The annual growth rate is a continuation of the drab
increases of the last five years, which Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen has flagged as evidence the labor market remains
weak despite a sharp drop in unemployment.
Thursday's data also showed job growth slowed modestly in
June, and as a result investors pared bets the Fed will raise
rates in September.
But one reason for optimism is that since 2000, when the
National Federation of Independent Business started asking small
business owners to name their biggest problem, the pace of wage
gains has tracked the ups and downs of their responses on labor
quality.
In May, 13 percent said labor quality was their No. 1
problem, and the reading has risen quickly over the last year,
recently hitting pre-recession levels, according to NFIB data
published on June 9.
Worries about labor quality evaporated after the 2001
recession, then started rising again in 2003 before again
collapsing in 2008. On each occasion, it seemed to take several
months for this ebb and flow to translate into faster or slower
wage growth.
So it may be too soon for the recent labor quality issues to
fuel big wage gains. But the pattern suggests earnings growth
could hit around 3 percent by the end of this year, said Paul
Ashworth, an economist at Capital Economics in Toronto. That
would be closer to the 3-4 percent range Yellen has said would
reign in a healthier labor market.
At the same time, forecasting wages is notoriously
difficult.
A constellation of indicators point to fatter paychecks,
from a growing number of firms who say they will raise wages to
burgeoning consumer optimism over future income. And yet growth
in hourly earnings has been remarkably stable - around 2 percent
- since 2010.
In May, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of
Cleveland reviewed several indicators economists view as leading
indicators for earnings, including the jobless rate and employer
plans to raise wages. None did well.
Many businesses nonetheless appear to be having enough
trouble finding the right worker to consider raising wages.
Kelly Services, one of America's largest providers
of temporary employees, has had more trouble this year filling
orders than it did last year. Not only is it harder to find app
developers and engineers, the labor market also looks tighter in
the hospitality industry.
George Corona, the chief operating officer, said it is less
common now for workers to be overqualified, such as an
accountant taking a call center job.
"We're having to go back to customers and talk about wage
rates," Corona said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrew Hay and Andrea
Ricci)