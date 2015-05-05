May 5 U.S. small businesses boosted borrowing in
March, driven by the transportation, accommodation and food
services industries, according to data released on Tuesday.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index rose
to 129.6 from a February reading of 127.1.
From a year earlier, the index was up 12 percent, suggesting
small businesses contributed to what little growth there was in
the U.S. economy's first quarter, according to PayNet founder
Bill Phelan.
Even so, he said, "small business is still stuck in low
gear." Companies in agriculture and mining led industries
cutting borrowing during the month.
The index has historically tracked ahead of U.S. gross
domestic product growth by two to five months.
Loan delinquencies ticked down to 1.54 percent, separate
PayNet data showed in a sign that despite the overall increase
in borrowing, businesses are for the most part repaying what
they owe.
PayNet collects real-time loan information such as
originations and delinquencies from more than 250 leading U.S.
lenders.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andre Grenon and Jeffrey
Benkoe)