Jan 5 U.S. small businesses cut borrowing for a
second straight month in November, a fresh sign that economic
growth may weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve
gauges the effect of its first interest-rate hike in nearly a
decade.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index
dropped in November to 127.4 from a downwardly revised reading
of 129.9 reading in October. It was the lowest level since
February.
"Small business has suddenly decided to hold off on
investment to produce more goods and services," said Bill
Phelan, President of PayNet.
Business owners may be waiting to see how the Fed's widely
anticipated rate increase, the economic slowdown overseas, and
this year's U.S. presidential race play out before undertaking
many new investments, he said.
Still, the lending index was up from a year earlier,
suggesting businesses may contribute some amount of growth to
the economy, he said.
The index, which hit a record in June, has historically
tracked ahead of U.S. gross domestic product growth by two to
five months.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.1 percent annual pace last
quarter, a pace that's expected to cool to 0.7 percent this
quarter, according to the latest modeling by the Atlanta Fed.
The Federal Reserve last month raised the range of its
benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to
between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent from near zero, where it
had kept short-term borrowing costs since December 2008.
Central banks typically use rate hikes to slow growth and
keep inflation in check.
The delinquency rate on loans more than 30 days past due
ticked up to 1.46 percent in November, separate data from PayNet
showed.
PayNet collects real-time loan information such as
originations and delinquencies from more than 325 leading U.S.
lenders.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Alan Crosby)