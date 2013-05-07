US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump comments, geopolitical worries
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 7 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday that he does not know of anyone in Congress who wants to have a "showdown" over the nation's debt limit.
"On the debt limit, I can't find anyone (in Congress) who wants to have a showdown," he told the City Club of Cleveland. "They understand it can't be a bargaining chip, because the mere negotiation over default hurts the economy."
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* KKR will be investing nearly $1.4 billion in capital alongside investors through the firm's balance sheet and employee commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: https://www.treasurydirect.gov/instit/annceresult/press/preanre/2017/A_20170306_2.pdf (Washington economics newsroom)