Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday that he does not see a stock market bubble building on Wall Street and he expressed hope that the Obama administration and Congress can find some common ground in their battles over the federal budget.
"The analysis I've seen doesn't give me reason to be worried right now," Lew told CNBC television when asked about the possibility that a bubble was building in the stock markets.
In his first round of media interviews since taking office, Lew also said the administration continues to pursue a strong dollar policy.
"A strong dollar is in America's interest and that will continue to be our policy," he told CNBC.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.