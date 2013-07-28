WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew on Sunday warned Congress against manufacturing a crisis
over federal spending in the months ahead, as looming deadlines
set the stage for a repeat of the political deadlock which two
years ago triggered worldwide financial market turmoil.
In coming negotiations with Republicans, who control the
House of Representatives, Democratic President Barack Obama will
focus on ways to create economic gains for the middle class over
spending cuts, Lew said.
"We have already done a lot of deficit reduction," he said
in an interview on NBC. Lew spoke on four TV talk shows, setting
out Obama's priorities ahead of an expected showdown this fall.
By early November, Congress must raise the legal limit on
the country's borrowing authority or risk an unprecedented
default on the government's debt.
A debt ceiling showdown in August 2011 between Obama and
congressional Republicans sparked wild stock market swings and
cost the United States its top-tier AAA credit rating.
"We need to get the debt limit extended in a way that
doesn't create a crisis," Lew said.
Republicans see the debt ceiling as the their best leverage
in winning a deal with Obama that would cut federal government
spending to lower the deficit.
Lew, who was Obama's budget director in 2011, reiterated the
president's stance that he would not consider short-term
spending cuts, nor would he offset defense spending cuts with
reductions in other government programs.
"The president has made crystal clear, he's not going to
negotiate over the debt limit," Lew said in an interview on ABC.
The debt ceiling is one of two fiscal deadlines facing Obama
and Congress. By October 1, they must agree on a stop-gap
measure to keep the government funded or face a shutdown.
Republicans have eyed this budget deadline as a way to roll
back steep spending cuts for defense programs. But that is not
an option, Lew said.
"The across-the-board budget cuts that kicked in are not
good policy," Lew said in a Fox News interview. "We think they
should be replaced by sensible, alternative entitlement and tax
reforms."
Congress is scheduled to leave town August 2 for a five-week
recess.
Asked about the possibility of a federal response to
Detroit's recent bankruptcy declaration, Lew threw cold water on
any chances the struggling city will get federal aid.
"Detroit is going to have to work with its creditors on
this," Lew told ABC.