UPDATE 1-Japan hopes to leave farms out of US economic talks - sources
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds details)
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Wednesday endorsed massive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan to spur that country's economy, even though it has also pushed the yen to multi-year lows against the euro and dollar.
"Japan has had problems with domestic demand for some time and to the extent that they are targeting their policies at encouraging domestic demand with domestic tools, we think that is very much consistent with what we and the other G7 countries agreed to just a few weeks ago in Moscow," Lew said.
"As long as the policies are consistent with the objectives of growing domestic demand, using domestic tools, it is consistent," he said, in remarks after a speech at John Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds details)
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
NEW YORK, March 9 The run of gains on Wall Street turns 8 years old on Thursday and, despite its advanced age, is expected to rage on, with perhaps a few hiccups, based on a combination of stronger company earnings, lower taxes and a corporate-friendly administration in Washington.