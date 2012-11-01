Nov 1 The Institute for Supply Management on Thursday reported its monthly indexes of manufacturing activity for October. A listing of the main ISM components follows: Oct Sept Aug July June May April PMI 51.7 51.5 49.6 49.8 49.7 53.5 54.8 New Orders 54.2 52.3 47.1 48.0 47.8 60.1 58.2 Production 52.4 49.5 47.2 51.3 51.0 55.6 61.0 Employment 52.1 54.7 51.6 52.0 56.6 56.9 57.3 Supplier Delvs 49.6 50.3 49.3 48.7 48.9 48.7 49.2 Inventories 50.0 50.5 53.0 49.0 44.0 46.0 48.5 Prices 55.0 58.0 54.0 39.5 37.0 47.5 61.0 Backlog Ords 41.5 44.0 42.5 43.0 44.5 47.0 49.5 Exports 48.0 48.5 47.0 46.5 47.5 53.5 59.0 Imports 47.5 49.5 49.0 50.5 53.5 53.5 53.5 FORECAST: Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median reading of 51.2 in October versus a September reading of 51.5. THE SURVEY: The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business is based on data provided monthly by purchasing executives at over 350 industrial companies. It reflects changes in the current month compared with the previous month. Responses are raw data. FULL TEXT: Reuters Terminal users should click for the text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers Survey. It can be found on the Internet at the following address: