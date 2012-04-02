April 2 The Institute for Supply Management on Monday reported its monthly indexes of manufacturing activity for March.

A listing of the main ISM components follows:

Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept PMI 53.4 52.4 54.1 53.1 52.2 51.8 52.5 New Orders 54.5 54.9 57.6 54.8 55.0 53.4 51.1 Production 58.3 55.3 55.7 58.9 55.7 52.7 52.5 Employment 56.1 53.2 54.3 54.8 52.4 54.0 55.2 Supplier Delvs 48.0 49.0 53.6 51.5 51.3 52.2 51.6 Inventories 50.0 49.5 49.5 45.5 46.5 46.5 52.0 Prices 61.0 61.5 55.5 47.5 45.0 41.0 56.0 Backlog Ords 52.5 52.0 52.5 48.0 45.0 47.5 41.5 Exports 54.0 59.5 55.0 53.0 52.0 50.0 53.5 Imports 53.5 54.0 52.5 54.0 49.0 49.5 54.5 FORECAST: Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median reading of 53.0 in March versus a February reading of 52.4 THE SURVEY: The Manufacturing ISM Report On Business is based on data provided monthly by purchasing executives at over 350 industrial companies. It reflects changes in the current month compared with the previous month. Responses are raw data. FULL TEXT: Reuters Terminal users should click for the text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers Survey. It can be found on the Internet at the following address: www.ism.ws