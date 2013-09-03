NEW YORK, Sept 3 The U.S. manufacturing sector
grew last month at its fastest pace in more than two years,
bolstering expectations for faster overall U.S. growth in the
second half of the year, an industry report showed on Tuesday.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity rose to 55.7 in August from 55.4 the
prior month, comfortably beating expectations for 54. It was the
highest reading since June 2011.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
New orders also marked their best level in more than two
years, with that sub-index jumping to 63.2 from 58.3.
Employment, however, slipped to 53.3 from 54.4.
The government will release its August employment report on
Friday. Economists forecast employers added 180,000 new jobs
last month after hiring 162,000 workers in July.
Manufacturing has been hurt this year by cuts in government
spending and weaker global demand, causing the sector to shrink
in May. But sizable increases in activity in July and August are
adding to economists' views that U.S. goods-producing companies
are finding their footing as the year wears on.
Data last week showed the economy grew at a
quicker-than-expected pace in the second quarter and should
continue to gain momentum.
(Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)