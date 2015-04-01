NEW YORK, April 1 The pace of U.S. manufacturing
growth fell in March to its slowest in almost two years,
pressured by slowing gains in new orders and stagnant
employment, according to an industry report released on
Wednesday.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity fell to 51.5 from 52.9 the month
before. The reading was shy of expectations of 52.5, according
to a Reuters poll of economists, and was the lowest reading
since May 2013.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing
sector. This was the 28th-consecutive headline reading at or
above 50.
The new orders index eased to 51.8 last month from 52.5 in
February, and the employment index was at 50 from 51.4, both
also at a 22-month low. The prices paid index rose to 39 from 35
on its fourth consecutive month below 40.
