NEW YORK May 1 The pace of U.S. manufacturing
growth held at its slowest in almost two years in April, as a
rebound in new orders was offset by employment shrinking to its
lowest level in more than five years, according to an industry
report released on Friday.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity was 51.5 in April, matching the March
reading, which had been the lowest since May 2013. The reading
fell shy of expectations of 52.0, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing
sector. This was the 29th-consecutive headline reading at or
above 50.
The employment index fell into contractionary territory for
the first time since May 2013, dropping to 48.3, the lowest
reading since September 2009. In March, the employment sub-index
came in at 50.0.
On the upside, the new orders index rose to 53.5 from 51.8
in March, while the prices paid index rose to 40.5 from 39,
returning above 40 after four straight months below that level.
