BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
NEW YORK Oct 26 Marquette University in Wisconsin said on Wednesday it would resume publication of its monthly manufacturing activity report on the U.S. Upper Midwest, starting with its report on October data to be released on Monday. Oct. 31.
In May, the Milwaukee-based school said it stopped its report, citing a decline in participation by manufacturers which eroded the validity of the data.
The university, which developed its monthly index with the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee, did not give a reason for the decline in participation.
"Additionally, as we look to continue to increase the statistical validity of this report, we need company participation," Doug Fisher, director of the report and an assistant professor with the university said in a statement.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.