SAN FRANCISCO Dec 2 The Chicago Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday it will suspend publication of its Midwest manufacturing index for the next several months, pending new data from the U.S. Census and revisions to the index methodology.

The bank will resume publishing the monthly index on April 28, 2014, according to a preliminary list of release dates published on the regional Fed bank's website.

The revamp of the index, which tracks manufacturing output in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin, will likely result in significant revisions to already-published data.

The Chicago Fed had previously been expected to release the index for November on Dec. 30.