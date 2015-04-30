April 30 A private measure of factory activity
in the upper U.S. Midwest region fell in April because of
declines in production and supplier deliveries, Marquette
University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee
said on Thursday.
Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region fell to
48.08 in April from a revised 53.25 in March. A reading below 50
means regional manufacturing activity is contracting.
The regional activity index has been above 50 for 17 of the
previous 20 months.
The survey's production gauge fell to 45.13 from 52.72 in
March, while its measure on supplier deliveries slid to 38.57
from 60.02.
There were some bright spots in the latest survey. The new
orders component grew to 57.42 from 54.42 in March, and the
measure on employment rebounded to 52.62 from 46.14 in March.
(Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)