May 29 A private measure of factory activity in the upper U.S. Midwest region declined for a second month in May as result of a steep pullback in new orders, Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Friday.

Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region fell to 47.70 points in May from 48.08 in April. A reading below 50 means regional manufacturing activity is contracting.

The regional activity index has been above 50 for 17 of the previous 21 months.

The survey's measure on new orders dropped to 44.13 from 57.42 in April, while its production gauge slipped to 42.68 from 45.13.

The report's six-month outlook reading dipped to 72.7 in May from 73.1 in April.

There were some bright spots in the latest survey. The employment component grew to 56.55 from 52.62, while the measure on supplier deliveries improved to 49.70 from 38.57. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)