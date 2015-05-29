May 29 A private measure of factory activity in
the upper U.S. Midwest region declined for a second month in May
as result of a steep pullback in new orders, Marquette
University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee
said on Friday.
Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region fell to
47.70 points in May from 48.08 in April. A reading below 50
means regional manufacturing activity is contracting.
The regional activity index has been above 50 for 17 of the
previous 21 months.
The survey's measure on new orders dropped to 44.13 from
57.42 in April, while its production gauge slipped to 42.68 from
45.13.
The report's six-month outlook reading dipped to 72.7 in May
from 73.1 in April.
There were some bright spots in the latest survey. The
employment component grew to 56.55 from 52.62, while the measure
on supplier deliveries improved to 49.70 from 38.57.
