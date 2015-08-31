PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 31 A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest region contracted for a fifth straight month in August but improved from July's pace, Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said on Monday.
Their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region ticked up to 47.67 in August from 47.12 in July.
A reading below 50 means regional manufacturing activity is contracting.
Components on new orders, production and employment were stuck below the 50 threshold in August.
"Orders have slowed from a few months ago in response to lack of demand," Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said in their latest survey, based on replies from respondents.
The survey's six-month business outlook improved to 65.4 percent in August from 57.1 percent in July. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
March 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** This Diary is filed daily ** --------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MARCH 28