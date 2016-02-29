Feb 29 A measure of factory activity in the U.S.
upper Midwest region rose in February for a second straight
month, led by improvement in new orders, production and
employment among local businesses, a private survey released on
Monday showed.
Marquette University and the Institute for Supply
Management-Milwaukee said their index on manufacturing in the
Milwaukee region increased to 55.22 from 50.36 in January.
A reading above 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity
is expanding.
This index on upper Midwest factory activity was stuck in
contraction territory for much of 2015 as a strong dollar and
weak global demand hurt regional manufacturers.
The survey's new orders measure rose to 53.47 from 49.41 and
its production gauge climbed to 52.59 from 51.87. The employment
reading jumped to 62.56 from 47.86.
The survey's six-month outlook on business conditions edged
up to 70.8 from January's 69.2.
